Following the season-opening win against Stewartville, K-W head coach Nathan Lexvold was already anticipating the strong competition K-W would face Saturday at Chisago Lakes High School, which included Minnesota wrestling powerhouse Foley as well as St. Croix Falls out of Wisconsin and the host team, Chisago Lakes.
“St. Croix Falls is a really, really good team," Lexvold said. "I think they were ranked fourth in the state. These kinds of matches help us to see where we’re at as a program.”
K-W matched up well against the competition on Saturday, with the Knights finishing in second among the seven teams that competed. Foley won the day, with St. Croix Falls finishing in third, followed by Cambridge-Isanti, Little Falls, Hibbing and Chisago Lakes.
The Knights started the day with a 42-19 loss against Class AA No. 8 Foley. Gavin Johnson got K-W off to a good start in the 106-pound weight class by defeating Foley’s Cyler Ruhoff via fall in two minutes, 58 seconds, and Trent Foss kept things going for the Knights in the 120-pound weight class by defeating Trey Emmerich via fall in 2:21.
But Foley’s Ethan Oswald and Caden Ruhoff prevailed in the 126-pound and 132-pound weight classes, as Oswald defeated K-W’s Owen Craig via fall in 1:29 while Ruhoff won an 8-3 decision over K-W’s Dillon Bartel.
The Knights’ Alec Johnson won a 7-0 decision in the 138-pound weight class, before Foley rolled off five consecutive wins in the 145, 152, 160, 170 and 182 weight classes to pull away.
“Foley is a really good team out of central Minnesota," Lexvold said. "They have just a really strong wrestling program."
K-W’s Carter Quam (195) picked up a few more points for the Knights in a 7-1 win over Foley’s Levi Henry, but the Falcons’ Elijah Novak (285) capped off the dual with a 5-0 decision over the Knights’ Armani Tucker.
K-W wrestled against Chisago Lakes next, and this time it was the Knights who were the dominant team in a 66-12 blowout.
The Wildcats didn’t enter anyone in the lowest three weight classes, but they managed to get on the scoreboard in the 126-pound weight class when Andrew Novack defeated K-W’s Owen Craig via fall in 2:49. After that the Knights were nearly unbeatable, however.
Bray Olson (145) defeated CL’s Nolan Huffman via fall in 1:21 and Jaedin Johnson (152) nearly matched him by defeating CL’s Charlie Schumacher via fall in 1:23.
The Knights' Carter Quam (220) needed less than a minute — 59 seconds to be precise — to defeat Ben Klun via fall.
K-W’s third and final match of the day proved to be much more of a battle. The Knights were pretty evenly matched with St. Croix Falls, but in the end, K-W came away with a 32-27 victory.
Gavin Johnson (106), Owen Craig (126), Bartel (132), Alec Johnson (138), Jaedin Johnson (152), Tyler Craig (170), Logan Meyers (182) and Quam (195) all won their matches. Gavin Johnson won a 9-0 major decision over Kaden Clark while Owen Craig held off Devyn Rode in a 5-4 decision.
Dillon Bartel looked back to form with a 10-2 major decision over Sam Glenna while Alec Johnson defeated Zack Clark via fall in 1:42. Jaedin Johnson won a 3-0 decision over Graidy Guggisberg and Tyler Craig topped James Kemp in a 5-3 decision. Logan Meyers defeated Calan Leahy via fall in 2:32 and Quam beat McKinley Erickson in a 6-2 decision.