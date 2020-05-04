This story first appeared in the June 6 edition of the Daily News
Even if they canceled the second day of the Class A state tournament Thursday, rain clouds couldn’t dampen the spirits of the boys on Bethlehem Academy’s golf team.
That’s because junior Grant Wayland carried over his leading score of 1-over par 73 from Wednesday to become the new state champion, and the Cardinals finished third as a team with a score of 333 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.
Wayland held his one-stroke lead over Andrew Peterson of Meadow Creek Christian through eight holes Thursday before the entire second round was scratched due to severe weather.
Meadow Creek Christian won the team title with a score of 312, while Windom came in second with a 326.
Even though he was a bit disappointed he didn’t get to finish his final 18 holes, Wayland was still happy to bring home the individual first-place medal.
“Obviously, I’ll take the win, the rain just kind of hampered it,” Wayland said. “You can’t take away that I still won, regardless of how it happened. I’m still happy that I was a state champion.”
And Cardinals coach Tom Hartman said he was “elated” with not only how Wayland finished, but how his team of Adam Donahue, Jay Knoff, Eric Hagen, Nick Murray, Dayne Paro and Wayland took home a third-place trophy. That is just the latest piece of hardware won in a 40-3 season topped off by the Cardinals’ second consecutive Gopher Conference championship, a sub-section championship and a section championship.
“These kids, I can’t say enough about the season they gave BA,” Hartman said. “They’re just a fabulous group of young men. I’m really proud of them.
Wayland, who finished 24th at state last year, was happy with the third-place finish, even though he said the team was disappointed with its opening round performance Wednesday.
“We really felt like we had a pretty legit shot to win,” he said. “But third place is still, overall, really good and we didn’t expect that at all, so it was a great season, I would say.”
Because the second round was canceled, Wednesday’s results were final. Donahue shot 84 (35th), Knott 87 (46th), Hagen 89 (52nd), Murray 92, Paro, 97.
Wayland, Hagen and Murray will all return next season, but the other three are on schedule to graduate.
“We’re definitely going to miss Adam Donahue, Dayne Paro and Jay Knoff because they helped with that team chemistry,” Hartman said. “That team chemistry was just fabulous.”