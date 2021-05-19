The Cardinals (8-7, 6-5 Gopher Conference) scored in every inning except for the fourth Tuesday afternoon in Blooming Prairie, but by that time they had already racked up enough runs against the Awesome Blossoms (6-9, 3-8) to finish the game in four innings.
Every member of the Bethlehem Academy lineup scored at least one run, and all but one batter notched at least one hit, while the team combined to work five walks.
The Cardinals scored twice in the top of the first, and seven times in each of the second and third innings. Morgan Wilson started and pitched all for innings for Bethlehem Academy. She allowed only three hits, walked no one and struck out four batters, while not allowing Blooming Prairie to score until the fourth inning.
Bethlehem Academy next plays at Maple River (8-7, 7-3) on Thursday afternoon.