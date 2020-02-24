Bethlehem Academy entered the season as one of the state's least experienced teams as far as returning production goes.
The BA Cardinals (1-26) battled down to the very end in an effort to extend their season. No. 19 seed BA led Monday's Section 1A playoff play-in game at halftime and well into the second half.
Host No. 14 Kingsland (8-19) came back to take the lead in the closing six minutes and held on to win a grind-it-out style game, 51-46.
"The boys played so hard," said BA coach Melissa Hager. "We would have liked to come up with the 'W', but I’m proud of how they played."
BA played one of its best defensive halfves of the season to take a 23-19 advantage to the break.
The Cardinals didn't have the size inside like the Knights did with 6-foot-7 senior center Brady Musel. What they did have was a productive backcourt led by junior Kade Robb and senior Jack Jandro.
Robb had a game high 15 points with Jandro chipping in 11.
JJ Malecha was next for BA with 8 points. Two of them came on a pair of free throws to tie the game at 44 with 2 minutes remaining.
Kingsland guard Kaden Rath responded with a bucket for two of his 8 points.
Robb drew a foul and sunk two free throws in response to tie it at 46 with 1:15 on the clock.
The march to the foul line continued in a drawn out, yet tense final stretch. Kingsland sunk two free throws to take the lead for good, 48-46, with a minute left.
BA called timeout and was able to get back to the foul line shooting two. Both shots missed and the Knights salted away the game with a 5-0 run.
The Cards finished 45% from the field compared to 38% for the Knights. Kingsland won the rebounding battle 22-20 and was 18-for-25 from the foul line (76%) against 14-for-19 (74%) for BA.
Guard Walker Erdman led the home team with 13 points.
Kingsland advances to the round of 16 7 p.m. Thursday at No. 3 seed Randolph (20-6).
In Monday's other play-in games, No. 16 United Christian Academy beat No. 17 Glenville-Emmons 75-57 and advances to play No. 1 Blooming Prairie.
No. 15 Fillmore Central beat No. 18 Mabel-Canton 76-43 to advance to play No. 2 Hayfield.
No. 4 Schaeffer Academy will host No. 13 Lanesboro, No. 5 Grand Meadow hosts LeRoy-Ostrander, No. 6 Lyle-Pacelli hosts No. 11 Houston, No. 7 Rushford-Peterson hosts No. 10 Wabasha-Kellogg and No. 8 Southland hosts No. 9 Spring Grove.
BA graduates five seniors: guards Jack Jandro, Sam Jandro and Mitchell Schuenke, as well as forwards Ben Cohen and Jack Ernste.
No. 14 Kingsland 51, No. 19 Bethlehem Academy 46
BA — 23 23
K — 19 32
Stats
BA — Points: Kade Robb 15, Jack Jandro 11, JJ Malecha 8, Justin Simones 6, Bo Dienst 5, Elliot Smith 1 … Rebounds: Robb 5, Simones 4, Smith 3, Jandro 3, Dienst 2, Malecha 2, Brad Sartor 1 … Assists: Dienst 3, Jandro 3, Robb 1, Smith 1, Charlie King 1 … 3-pointers: Jandro 2, Robb 1, Dienst 1
K — Points: Walker Erdman 13, Luke Howard 11, Brady Musel 8, Kaden Rath 8, Reed Merkel 6, Zachary Hausen 4, Nick Eckhoff 1