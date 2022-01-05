Stepping onto the ice, the Waseca Bluejays were presented 17 more minutes to break the tie against the visiting Winona Winhawks.
While not everything went their way in the final period, the Bluejays battled through and sent it to overtime, where they were rewarded with a 2-1 OT victory after seventh grade forward Maizee Storey’s goal.
The ability to capitalize on opportunities provided a glimpse into the growth the team has shown since they first stepped foot on the ice Nov. 13 against Class A No. 18 Minnehaha United.
A prime example of the growth they’ve seen over the course of the season is seventh grade goaltender Ilamay Draheim, who recorded her second win of the season following her performance against Winona.
In 51 minutes, 48 seconds between the pipes, Draheim posted 32 saves on 33 shots faced for a .969 save percentage, helped the Bluejays go 4-for-4 on penalty kills throughout the game and made some big saves to quiet the Winhawks.
“She’s an outstanding goalie, she works very hard,” Waseca coach Sarah Tollefson said. “She not only works hard on the ice every single day she comes to practice, but I know she’s doing other outside things that are helping her. She continues to hydrate, stretch and do all the little things that when it comes to game time, it’s successful for her.”
As a team, the first sight of jumping on opportunities came during the first period when the Bluejays were able to draw a penalty nearly a minute and a half into a penalty kill, which prompted the teams to play 4-on-4 for the remaining time left in Waseca’s penalty.
On the ensuing faceoff after the whistle, the Bluejays moved the puck around the net before it passed into the slot, where junior forward Madelyn Malecha chipped it past Winona’s goaltender to give Waseca its first lead of the game.
Freshman defenseman Ryley Bartz and sophomore forward Izabela Slechta were credited for assists on Malecha’s goal.
Winona went on to respond in the second period with a goal nearly five and a half minutes in, which prompted the 1-1 stalemate heading into the third.
Things seemed stacked against Waseca in the third period, as the Bluejays were forced to go one three separate penalty kills — including back-to-back penalty kills with six seconds separating the end of one and the start of the other.
“The penalty kill units we have this year are providing a lot of offensive pressure and for them to be able to do that just carries our 5-on-5 play even farther than before those penalty kills happen,” Tollefson said.
One of Winona’s major issues throughout the game came with trying to hold onto the puck and not allow rebound opportunities. The failure to freeze the puck ended up proving to be a costly problem.
The Bluejays had two instances late in the third where they had a chance to knock in the puck into an open net after a shot deflected off the goaltender, but with sticks not in the right spot at the right time, their third overtime game of the season emerged.
It took all but 48 seconds to decide the game in the extra period.
Waseca got the puck into the offensive zone and took a shot on goal, which bounced off the goaltender and formed a scramble in front of the net where Storey emerged as the Bluejays hero and knocked the puck into the back of the net.
Junior defenseman Cecelia Huttemier and eighth grade forward Madalyn Benson were credited with the assists on Storey’s overtime game-winner.
“As soon as I saw it go in, I was screaming at the top of my lungs,” Storey said. “We were all excited and we all stick-to-stick passing it, we all got it and we all got it to go in.”
Storey’s goal marks Waseca’s third win of the season and first win since it defeated Fairmont in a 1-0 shutout, in which Storey assisted the winning goal, back on Dec. 2, 2021.
This was also the Bluejays’ third overtime game of the season and second overtime victory after they defeated Worthington 6-5 off a Madalyn Benson game-winner for their first win of the season on Nov. 20, 2021 and again in a 5-4 loss to Red Win on Nov. 30, 2021.
“We’ve been saying this chant ‘full send’ every time and I guess we all as a team worked as hard as we could and we just got there,” Storey said.
Now sitting at 3-11 on the season, Waseca will go on a three-game road stretch that begins Friday night against Class A No. 9 New Ulm, followed by a rematch against Worthington on Saturday afternoon.