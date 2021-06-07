Nate Rost allowed only three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters Sunday afternoon for the Faribault Lakers (9-1, 6-1 Dakota-Rice-Scott League) against the New Prague Orioles (5-4, 4-3) at Bell Field in Faribault. His offense was even kind enough to score enough runs to limit his workload to seven innings in a 10-0 victory.
Joey Grote led the charge with a pair of home runs and five runs batted in, four of which came on a second-inning grand slam. Mitch Johnson also slapped three singles, while Danny Pierce doubled and singled.
Faribault next hosts the St. Patrick Irish (6-3, 6-3) on Wednesday night at Bell Field. The Lakers topped the Irish 2-1 back on May 9, with Nate Rost earning the victory thanks to four scoreless innings of relief to close out the game. RBI singles from Nate Rost and Nick Rost provided both the runs in the eighth inning.