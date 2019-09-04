The Mankato East Cougars were undefeated and had allowed one goal all season entering Tuesday's matchup at Faribault.
The host Falcons (1-3, 0-2 Big 9) couldn't end those trends, dropping 5-0.
The Cougars (5-0, 4-0 Big 9) put one in the net in the game's opening minutes.
Faribault senior goalie Olivia Williamson was all over the box making saves to keep the deficit within one. East dominated possession and eventually broke the dam again to take a 2-0 lead late in the half.
The Cougars continued to limit the Falcons' offense and tacked on three more goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half.
East outshot Faribault 29-4.
Samantha Prybylla scored twice. Kristina Volk, Megan Geraets and Hannah Roise had one goal.
Faribault is back on the road 7 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea (0-3, 0-1 Big 9). It's a rematch of the Falcons' 2-0 upset win in round one of the 2018 Section 2A playoffs.
The Tigers will be well-rested and have been competitive in each of their three road losses. They lost 2-0 at Mankato West, 2-0 at Byron and 1-0 at Fairmont.
First state rankings released
The first state top 10 rankings were released Sept. 1 by the Minnesota High School Soccer Coaches Association.
The Big 9 is represented in Class A by No. 7 Mankato West.
Section 2A is represented by West and No. 8 Waconia.
Class A — 1. Hill-Murray, 2. Mahtomedi, 3. Academy of Holy Angels, 4. Visitation, 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6. Blake, 7. Mankato West, 8. Waconia, 9. Rochester Lourdes, 10. Orono
Class AA — 1. Stillwater, 2. Minnetonka, 3. Edina, 4. Maple Grove, 5. Wayzata, 6. Eagan, 7. Andover, 8. Lakeville North, 9. Eden Prairie, 10. Rosemount