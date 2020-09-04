Although seniors Ruby Gernandt and Gabby Yetzer were able to finish first and third Thursday afternoon in Mankato, the Faribault girls cross country team lost out to Mankato East's depth in a 24-31 loss.
A late kick from Gernandt allowed her to cross relatively comfortably in first with a time of 21 minutes, 0.7 seconds, while Yetzer claimed third in 21:08.9. Olivia Beschorner finished second for the Cougars in 21:07.4.
Freshman Mariana Foxhoven finished eighth, junior Felicity Foxhoven was ninth, seventh grader Cecilia Hoisington claimed 10th, seventh grader Brynn Beardsley cross in 11th and seventh grader Clair Linnemann was 12th.
On the boys side, Mankato East was able to distance itself with an 18-43 win.
Junior Thomas Malecha was the first Falcon across in fourth, while senior Tanner Longshore finished sixth.
Freshman James Hoisington, freshman Owen Beardsley, sophomore Alex Tuma, sophomore Ricky Cordova and senior Jadon Kittlesen all finished successively in 10th through 14th place.