The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team cruised past Bethlehem Academy 9-1 in Faribault on Thursday evening.
After both teams managed just one baserunner each in the first two innings, it looked like the game would come down to pitching and defense. However, the Buccaneers proceeded to score at least one run the next four innings to build out their lead.
“I was pleased with how we played tonight,” WEM coach Crystal Lamont said. “Gloria (Cortez) and Addyson (Taylor) both threw strikes and our defense made some fantastic plays out there tonight. Kylie Pittmann did a great job at second, saved us some runs, and then we continued to hit and score runs.”
Sophomore Kate Trump started in the circle for Bethlehem Academy and did not allow a hit the first two innings along with three strikeouts. However, WEM broke the game open and started to hit the ball hard with four runs in the top of the third on a two-RBI single from senior Brielle Bartelt and a two-run home run by fellow senior Lindsay Condon.
“She (Trump) was a little quicker than the pitcher we faced last, so they just needed to get their timing down, shorten up their swings a little bit and get ready to rip the ball,” Lamont said about her team’s adjustment at the plate after the first two innings.
The Buccaneers added one run in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth to the seal the win. Meanwhile, the Cardinals struggled at the plate as Cortez gave up just one hit (a double by Trump) and a hit-by-pitch (to junior Katie Seidel) in the first four innings.
Bethlehem Academy finally broke through in the fifth inning with back-to-back, one-out singles by sophomore Lindsay Hanson and senior Malia Hunt. However, Cortez and WEM were able to get out of the jam by catching a blooper to center from Seidel and doubling-off Hanson on second while she was caught racing back to the base.
Eighth-grader Morgan Wilson relieved Trump with two outs in the fifth inning and finished the game strong. Cortez was relieved by Taylor after five innings. Bethlehem Academy broke through in the bottom of the seventh when eighth-grader Anna Tobin singled and then scored with two outs on an RBI-single by eighth-grader Anna DeMars.
Cortez was dominant in her five innings, but she did not do it with overwhelming velocity like many top pitchers. Instead, she attacked the strike zone and located her pitches, which resulted in weak contact.
“We know she can consistently throw strikes,” Lamont said about her pitcher. “If you can move the ball around and throw strikes you can still do good things and then we just have a solid defense at every position behind her. She just needs to throw it in there and trust the girls to make plays.”
Cortez threw five innings and gave up zero runs on three hits and a walk to get the win. Taylor threw two innings in relief and gave up one run on one hit and a walk with three strikeouts. Bartelt, Condon and senior Ellie Ready each had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Buccaneers. Bartelt also scored three times.
Trump received the loss for Bethlehem Academy as she went 4 2/3 innings and allowed eight runs (seven earned) on six hits and three walks to go with her six strikeouts. Wilson pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief and gave up one earned run on a hit and added three strikeouts. Five different Cardinals had one hit each – Tobin, Trump, Hanson, DeMars and Hunt – with the lone RBI coming from DeMars.
Bethlehem Academy falls to 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in the Gopher Conference with the loss. The Cardinals host Mayer Lutheran on Friday, April 23, and then start a three-game road trip on Monday at Hayfield.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown remains undefeated at 3-0 and 3-0 in the Gopher Conference. They have a pivotal game on Saturday against Randolph (6-0) at the Randolph Triangular. The Rockets finished the 2019 season ranked No. 3 in Class A — one spot behind WEM — and took third at the state tournament. The Buccaneers will also play 0-2 Visitation in the triangular.