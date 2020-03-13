Walking out of the hotel and toward the bus, Ty Kaus' mind was focused on how his Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team might topple top-seeded Minneota on Thursday afternoon in the Class A semifinals.
That's when his phone started buzzing with the name of WEM Activities Director Jeff Boran flashing on the screen.
Boran's news that the Minnesota State High School League was canceling the remainder of the state girls basketball tournament, as well all subsequent boys basketball games, stopped Kaus in his tracks. That caught the attention of his players.
"We were just talking about how excited we were for the day and we were talking about what we're going to do during the game," senior Trista Hering said. "Our coach, I think he said something along the lines of, 'Are you kidding me?' We all looked at each other and were in shock. We knew and expected what was going to come out of his mouth after he said those words. He got off the phone and he was basically just like — I can't even remember because I'm still in shock. It just sucks."
The decision halted the program's first appearance in the state tournament, a day after WEM topped Heritage Christian Academy in the quarterfinals. Shortly before that game, the MSHSL announced it was limiting fan attendance for the remaining two days of the state tournament.
While Kaus had some doubts prior to the start of the state tournament due to widespread postponements and cancellations throughout professional and amateur sports, Kaus thought the remainder of the competition was safe following the new restrictions on attendance.
"You always think in the back of your mind it can always be a possibility, but once they made that call I thought we'd at least attempt to finish it," Kaus said. "Unfortunately, we have to worry about safety first and foremost. While it's disappointing, there's not much we can do about it."
After Kaus got off the phone, the team trudged back into its hotel room in shock. Friday afternoon, Hering said she and her teammates were planning on packing up and heading home that day.
Hering, along with Payten Polzin, are the team's two seniors.
"To have it end like this and unexpectedly and abruptly is heartbreaking for them," Kaus said. "With our whole team, there's been a lot of hard work that's gone into the season. To have it end like this is disappointing."
"It sucks," Hering added. "It absolutely sucks. Being a senior and the bond that we've created with this family and my teammates, and knowing that some of them I'll never walk out on the court and play with again sucks."
Kaus said the most disappointing part of the news is the halt of a months-long journey to the state tournament, and sudden separation that his team will go through after growing together throughout the winter.
Hering echoed those thoughts, but added the connection with her "forever family" will not be weakened.
"Tomorrow and a week later and a month later and a year later and years on, when I look back at my (time in) sports, I'll remember my teammates," Hering said. "I'll remember all of our goofy, silly, fun, hard-working moments. I'll remember all of them. It doesn't even come down to the game anymore. It comes down to all the memories."