The narrative heading into Friday’s game for Faribault was that nothing was going to be easy against Class 5A back-to-back state champion Owatonna. And well, it held true.
The Huskies (5-0 overall, 4-0 conference) outgained Faribault (1-4 overall, 1-2 conference) 500-136 in total yards, spearheading a 56-7 victory.
“Our kids competed. That’s a very good football team that’s as good as advertised,” Faribault head coach Ned Louis said. “They can beat you in so many ways. Some of their catches in the first half were phenomenal. We had guys right there and they made the plays.”
Consider Friday’s game against No. 2 Owatonna an opportunity for a young Falcons team to grow, develop, and see what it takes to be a championship-caliber football team.
“It’s important to keep in perspective who our opponent is. Stay positive, and keep improving all year,” said Louis. “We just have to be more consistent and find a way to play four quarters. There’s still a lot of football season left. This young group is coming together. It’s a tight-knit group. I love coaching them. I love going to practice. They have great attitudes, and with that, good things happen with these kids.”
Louis credited the Falcons for staying upbeat and not quitting after trailing 42-7 at halftime.
“Our kids didn’t quit, we competed. Every game we’re getting more experience. Some of these kids, that first Friday night was their first 7 p.m. Friday game. With that, hopefully our sophomores start to play like juniors and juniors start to play like seniors.”
The Huskies, looking as dominant as expected this season, are looking for their third consecutive 5A championship.
“They have every opportunity in the world to three-peat,” Louis said. “It’s a classy program over and they are doing a great job and we wish them the best. I hope they three-peat. It’s a great representation of our district.”
Faribault is back at home 7 p.m. Friday vs. Mankato East.