The St. Clair/Loyola football team bottled up Waterville-Elyisan-Morristown on Friday night and gradually pulled away for a 35-0 victory.
The Cyclones scored three times in the second quarter to grab a 22-0 halftime lead, before adding two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Offensively, the Buccaneers never got going with only 31 total yards of offense.
Domanik Paulson caught three passes for 19 yards, but was held in check on the ground with three carries for negative six yards. Sam Rezac also caught a 12-yard pass, while Kymin Morshching caught a pair of passes that resulted in negative 12 yards.
Dylan Holicky rushed eight times for 14 yards and Jonathan Remme added six carries for 10 yards as WEM's two ballcarriers that finished with positive yardage on the ground.
St. Clair, meanwhile, wore down the Buccaneer defense with 44 carries for 297 yards. Morsching and Rezac both tallied five solo tackles to lead the WEM defense, while Bryce Hermel and Ethan Greenwald each added four solo tackles apiece.