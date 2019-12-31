The WEM Buccaneers finished 2019 on a high note by beating the Tri-City United Titans 56-44 on Saturday to win the TCU holiday tournament. The Bucs had previously defeated GFW on Friday, and their win over TCU boosted their record to 10-0.
“The girls played hard, and I was happy with our effort on both ends of the floor,” WEM head coach Ty Kaus said. “We missed some easy opportunities early and left too many points at the free throw line in the first half but other than that we played pretty well offensively.”
The Bucs were pretty solid on defense as well, although they gave up 17 offensive rebounds to the Titans and allowed 10 second chance points.
Most of that damage was done early in the game, however, as the Titans managed only a few offensive rebounds after halftime.
“We did a much better job of not allowing as many second chances in the second half,” continued Kaus. “Any time you hold a team to 23% shooting you have to be doing something right on the defensive end.”
Kylie Pittmann had a strong game for the Bucs with 17 points, and she was followed closely by Toryn Richards with 16 points and Brielle Bartelt with 15. Pittman also finished with four steals, while Trista Hering led the team with 11 rebounds.
Added Kaus, “It was nice to see the balance we had from Kylie, Toryn and Brielle, but we got great contributions from everyone on the floor.”