There are a myriad possible outcomes for the Mid Southeast Red district standings Wednesday. With a win against first-place United South Central, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown would clinch at least a share of the regular season district title. If WEM and Mayer Lutheran — tied for second in the district — win, it would result in a three-way tie at the top of the district. If USC wins, they win the district outright.
For WEM head coach Mike Richards, earning at least a share of the district would mean a lot to his senior-laden team.
“We have 17 seniors on the team. The idea is that you want to make sure you make your mark to send them off right,” said Richards. “With having a share of the district title and then also being able to look at the possibility of being the No.1 seed going into the section where we’re looking at a better avenue on a run at state, Wednesday’s game is a big tone-setter.”
The Rebels of United South Central enter Wednesday’s game with an undefeated 7-0 record. They have outscored their opponents this season 237-53. Offensively, they are led by running back Zach Niebuhr. Through seven games, the senior has accumulated 1,182 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.
“Containing Niebuhr will be a top priority. However, they have a well-balanced attack so it’s not easy to zero in on a particular weakness,” said Richards. “We’re going to stay in our flex defense making sure we try to funnel in the alleyways that we know we have, then attacking spots where we have a general idea of where they are going to be.”
While they won’t deviate from their ground-and-pound offensive attack, WEM may look to throw the ball a bit more especially with senior tight end Cole Kokoschke back in action.
“We want to get our run game going, but we do have a passing game with some people coming back,” Richards said. “Last Friday we had a little bit of a case with the drops, but we can throw the ball in the air, too.”
The Bucs and Rebels are slated for kickoff 7 p.m. Wednesday in Wells. Also looking for a share of the district, Mayer Lutheran travels to Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity for a 7 p.m. showdown.