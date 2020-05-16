This story first appeared in a November 1997 edition of the Daily News
MINNEAPOLIS — Waterville-Elysian-Morristown’s second half rally fell just short in the Class AA state football final Saturday afternoon.
Pelican Rapids held on to defeat the Buccaneers 34-32 in a wild, record-setting game.
The two teams combined to score 40 points in the second quarter, which is a Prep Bowl record. The 54 points the teams put up in the first half is also a new finals record.
Pelican Rapids threatened to put the game away early as the Vikings took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Waterville responded early in the second quarter with a 9-yard Cory Hackett to Gabe Hauer touchdown pass and the craziness was on.
After a kickoff return, Pelican Rapids needed just three plays to restore its 14-point lead. Jerry Motz, who rushed for 135 yards on six carries, broke through the left side and was gone for a 44-yard touchdown.
The two teams traded possession without scoring. Then Hackett scored on a bootleg that cut the Vikings’ lead to 21-12.
Twelve seconds later, Pelican Rapids was back in the end zone, this time thanks to Ryan Sjostrom’s 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
So, with 1:29 left in the first half, Waterville went back to work. Hackett’s 41-yard pass to Jason Geisler, along with a two-point conversion pulled the Bucs back with seven.
Think the second quarter ended there? Wrong.
Pelican Rapids ran five plays and scored with four seconds left in the half. The hafltime score was 34-20.
In the locker room, Waterville head coach Jon Bakken decided to change his strategy.
“I was so scared of their offense,” Bakken said after the game. “If they get it at the 20 or the 50, it makes no difference. They end up in the end zone anyway.”
Waterville took the ball to begin the second half and put together a drive that covered 71 yards in 16 plays. That’s more plays than the Bucs ran in their first three possessions. The drive ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Hackett to Justin Miller.
On the kickoff, instead of booting the ball deep, Waterville lined up for an onside kick and recovered it. The Bucs turned the ball over on downs but got it back three plays later when Geisler recovered a fumble.
Waterville again went to work. This time a 14-play drive ended with Tony Stoering scoring from one yard out. The conversion attempt failed but the Bucs got the ball right back on the kickoff with another onside kick.
“We worked on onside kicks since the beginning of the year,” said Bakken. “I told the kids someday it will affect us. Today it did.”
Twice Waterville drove inside the Pelican Rapids 30 but both drives ended with interceptions.
“We thought we were going to come back and win it,” said sophomore quarterback Cory Hackett. “We just couldn’t get the ball in the end zone.”