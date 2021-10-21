The offense for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football team never got in gear to allow New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva to race to a 42-0 victory Wednesday night in the final game of the regular season.
The Panthers (4-4) led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, 28-0 at halftime and 42-0 at the end of the quarter, and were helped by returning a fumble and an interception for touchdowns.
The Buccaneers (3-5) did come away with a pair of their own interceptions, with one from Jonathan Remme and another from Ethan Muellerlie, while Caleb Caron recovered a fumble.
Offensively, WEM was led by 16 rushing yards from Ethan Greenwald and another 14 rushing yards from Dylan Holicky.
The Buccaneers now move into the Section 2AA playoffs, which are scheduled to start Tuesday, Oct. 26 with quarterfinal games.