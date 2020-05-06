This story originally appeared in the Saturday, Nov. 27, 1999 edition of the Daily News
Cory Hackett made sure No. 1 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown finally lived up to its reputation.
The Buccaneers beat No. 2 West Central Area 34-0 in the Class 2A final at the Prep Bowl on Friday at the Metrodome.
WEM’s seniors were finally able to finish the job after being rated No. 1 for much of the last three seasons.
“It feels like we should be three-peat champions,” offered senior end Mark Little. “We had come so close before. This was our goal.”
The Bucs, who finish 14-0 this year, had entered the playoffs in each of the last two years undefeated. They fell in the 1997 finals and 1998 quarterfinals, both thrillers that went to the last second.
“It’s nice after not coming through the last two years. We played well all year,” said Hackett. “We’ve been talking about this since seventh grade.”
Hackett, running a no-huddle offense that the team just learned in practice this week, set two Prep Bowl records and WEM made sure West Central Area (13-1) never offered a serious challenge.
“It was the best he’s thrown all year,” said WEM coach Jon Bakken.
It was the Bucs’ second state title, both under Bakken, the last one 10 years ago.
Hackett completed 17 of 29 passes for a Prep Bowl record 344 yards and three touchdowns. Not normally a big running threat, he also took off for 57 yards and two touchdowns, doubling his season TD total.
Hackett’s 401 yards of total offense are also a Prep Bowl record and he finished his four-year career with 80 touchdown passes.
Gabe Hauer, who missed most of the last three games with a cracked collarbone, returned to action in to form, catching four passes for 130 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown strike late in the first half.
“This week, having Gabe back, it seemed better,” Hackett said.
Jesse Appel also had a good day for the Bucs, with an interception and a pair of 21-yard touchdown receptions.
West Central Area was the surprise team of the Prep Bowl this year, after winning just three games total in 1997 and ‘98.
The Knights looked overwhelmed from the start but Bakken said the Buccaneers didn’t take their opponent lightly.
“We thought we could wear them down, so we went to the no huddle,” Bakken said.
After West Central’s Paul McGee fumbled the second-half kickoff, Hackett put Waterville up 28-0 with a 3-yard touchdown run, which Frisch said officially ended the Knights’ chances.
“I thought we had them at 28-0, but I was still a little nervous,” Bakken said when asked why Hackett was still throwing the ball in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.
That was when Hackett also started to feel the trophy coming their way.
“After we scored our third touchdown on the long pass to Gabe, it started to feel like we were going to win,” said Hackett. “Then when they fumbled to start off the second half and we scored again, I knew they were going to have a hard time catching us. They were a running team and our defense was holding them well.
Buc assistant coach Jeff Wagner, architect of the defense that shut out a West Central team that averaged 33 points per game this season and always scored at least 25 in the regular season, offered plenty of praise for the defense.
“Our line and linebackers played very well. We took away their traps and power plays, forcing them to try and pass, which was tough for them to do,” said Wagner. “Our two interior line men, Gabe Gehrke and Jason Bemis, along with backers Orrin Wendt and Jesse James played especially tough early on and stopped them up the middle.”
Bakken admitted that the Bucs didn’t know as much about West Central as their previous opponents.
“I told the team beforehand that if the other team was as fast as we are that they could beat us,” said Bakken. “But it was our speed that made the difference.”
Jake Sternhagen carried much of the load for West Central, rushing 16 times for 56 yards in the first half and gaining 101 yards on 27 carries overall. Chad Davison gained 53 yards on 10 carries for the Knights.
Knights’ quarterback David Drexler was 6 of 21 for 68 yards. West Central was 3 of 14 on third-down conversions and made just 1 of 4 fourth-down conversions.
West Central coach Mike Frisch had nothing but praise for Hackett and Waterville’s powerful offense.
“Give them a lot of credit,” Frisch said. “They have a quarterback who can do a lot of things.”