Waterville-Elysian-Morristown cruised to its third Gopher Conference win Thursday night with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-13 straight-set victory against Randolph.
The Buccaneers racked up a total of 13 aces in the victory, with Rylee Pelant, Claire Bohlen and Mikaya Schuster all notching three apiece. Grace Baker also placed a pair of aces, while Jordan Green and Jessica Hilpipre both finished with one ace.
Offensively, Riley Sammon led WEM with 12 kills, while Josie Volkmann added seven kills, Alayna Atherton added six kills, and Bohlen and Alex Heuss each finished with five kills.
Green also dished out 18 assists, while Hilpipre tallied eight assists. Volkmann led the Buccaneers with 29 digs and Baker added 16 digs.
WEM next hosts LeSueur-Henderson on Monday night.