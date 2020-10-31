Too many mistakes cost the Bethlehem Academy football team Friday night at Bruce Smith Field.
The normally stout run defense was taken advantage of in the second half, to allow Medford to turn a tightly-contested game in the first half into a 33-11 victory.
The Tigers offense had the ball nearly the entire second half as well, perhaps tiring the Cardinal defense. A late score by junior Brady Strodtman was all the offense the Cardinals could manage in the second half as the Tigers defeated the Cardinals 33-11 Friday night at Bruce Smith Field.
It’s now back-to-back games with just one touchdown for Bethlehem Academy. Friday night, fumbles cost the Cardinals dearly.
Early in the second half, Bethlehem Academy got the ball back after Jack Paulson scored his second touchdown of the night to provide the Tigers a 17-3 lead, but fumbled the ball on the first play. Later, in the fourth quarter and trailing 23-3, the Cardinals again coughed up the football to the Tigers. After a Jacobs Andrews field goal made it 26-3, the Cardinals fumbled the ensuing kickoff with 7 minutes, 9 seconds left to play.
Bethlehem Academy head coach Jim Beckmann said the turnovers in addition to other mistakes in key moments made it much tougher to erase the deficit.
“We had a couple nice drives that we shot ourselves in the foot with," Beckmann said. "Inopportune penalties. Then on the other side, we let them have a couple (extra chances). On 4th-and-8 we got called on a defensive hold. Those kinds of mistakes killed us this year and they continued to kill us tonight.”
Regarding the Cardinal defense, Isaac Caron came up with an interception on the first play of the second quarter. It seemed to scare the Tigers off from passing until later in the game. The run defense was unable to stop the Tigers rushers.
Jack Paulson led the way with three touchdowns. His second-quarter 52-yard run gave the Tigers a 7-3 lead, one it wouldn’t relinquish. Paulson scored again in the third quarter and on the first play of the fourth quarter to extend the Tigers lead to 23-3.
Paulson ended the night with 176 yards on 31 carries. Josiah Hendesten and Justin Ristau added 89 more yards on 15 carries, while Hendesten scored from 2 yards out with 2:56 left in the game.
“Our pass defense has not been as strong," Beckmann said. "We worked really hard on it in the last week. We had to make a couple of changes, one due to an injury. Think we made some improvement out there and it showed in the first half. We looked pretty good and then the wheels kind of came off in the second half.”
For the first time this season, the Cardinals finished with no sacks after racking up 12 in the first three weeks.
“We certainly didn't get as much pressure on passing downs as we have in the past,” Beckmann said. “I don't know what was different this week where we just didn't get that pressure. I think we were doing the same blitzing schemes as we were doing (in previous weeks).”
Strodtman accounted for nearly the entirety of the Cardinal offense. He ran for 157 of the team’s total of 166 yards and scored the lone touchdown with the game out of reach by then in the fourth quarter.
Bethlehem Academy looks to get back on track on the road against Goodhue Friday, Nov. 6.