COACHES
Head coach: Lisa Dahl, first year as head coach
Assistant coaches: Jill Walker, Stefanie Thomas and Samantha Pierce
KEY DANCERS
Captains – Alissa Battles, Madeline Casper, Lauren Rindahl and Brynn Whitten
Seniors – Alissa Battles, Madeline Casper, Alexis Owens, Emma Paquette, Lauren Rindahl, Morgan Rist and Brynn Whitten
MOVED ON
Lindsey Davis, Sarah Howell, Tessa Longshore, Taylor Prieve NEED THREE MORE NAMES HERE
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
While the coaching staff looks very different than in years past, Dahl was previously an assistant coach at FHS and all are Emeralds alumna, which means they understand not just the rigor of dance, but the high bar the Emeralds set for themselves.
Last year's team won the Big 9 Conference title and placed first in kick and jazz at sections. Its state performances were also top notch, earning the Emeralds third in kick and sixth in jazz at state.
As usual, the squad kept its routines and their themes hush-hush, only revealing them at its annual community performance Dec. 2.
But as any dance fan knows, those will likely change — and change again — over the course of the season.
COACHSPEAK
"We have a whole new coaching staff for Emeralds this year. We are excited for the season which kicks with our first competition on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Cannon Falls." — Lisa Dahl
BY THE NUMBERS
19 — the number of Big 9 Conference championships the Emeralds have won
16 — the number of hours a week the team rehearses
12 — the number of state championships captured by the Emeralds