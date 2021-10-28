Following a season in which the Faribault boys cross country team battled injuries throughout, its coach, Mark Bongers, was happy Thursday's Section 1AA meet at North Alexander Park in Faribault brought the return of one of the team's regulars.
After about five weeks off the course, sophomore Owen Beardsley was part of the Falcon team that finished sixth in the section.
"I wish I would have had him all the way through because he would have made major improvements, but you do what you can do," Bongers said. "It was a good day. I was really happy with the boys' times. They were all really close to PRs for the year."
Winona (77) and Albert Lea (88) finished first and second to claim the two state-qualifying positions out of Section 1AA.
Austin finished third with 102 points ahead of Stewartville's total of 103, while Red Wing claimed fifth with 128 and Faribault snagged sixth with 139 in the 11-team section.
"It was a good day for us, the other teams just ran better," Bongers said. "The nice thing is, we have a pack of about four or five guys come in and they all came in right together. Our fifth guy beat every fifth guy out there, which is awesome."
Junior Alex Tuma led the Falcons in 14th place with a time of 18 minutes, 3.1 seconds. Senior Ahmed Boadib claimed 27th in 18:37.5, just ahead of junior Ricky Cordova in 30th place with a time of 18:42.0.
Beardsley then crossed in 33rd place with a time of 18:48.6 and junior Trent Ta occupied the final scoring position for Faribault in 35th with a time of 18:50.8.
Outside of Boadib, and including sophomore James Hoisington (42nd, 19:04.7) and freshman Darby LaCanne (46th, 19:25.8) Faribault is bringing the entire gang back next fall.
"Just looking for the future, I'm very, very excited for what we can do in the future here," Bongers said.
That starts with Tuma up front, who was caught in a section that featured seven runners that bested the 17:30 mark and where all six of the state-advancing individuals finished in the top seven of the race.
"He ran a very consistent race all the way through, so I was happy for him," Bongers said. "He's our captain and also most of the time our No. 1 runner. It's just good to see him up there running and pushing the team to be better. Next year he'll be a captain again as a senior. With where he's at this year and having another year, I'm very excited to see where he's going to be at."