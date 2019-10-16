Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf defeated Wisconsin School for the Deaf 25-19 Wednesday in a game that came down to the final minute.
“This was a very emotional game. The game has been decided on the last drive for the last three years,” said MSAD head coach Jason Branden. “We scored a go-ahead touchdown with 47 seconds left. Then, Wisconsin made a few good plays to get to the 10-yard line. We held, stopped two straight plays, then on the very last play Benny Dow iced the game with an interception.”
Benny Dow finished with 128 yards passing, two touchdowns, seven tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception. Jonathan Mejia led the rushing attack with 132 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries while hauling in 88 receiving yards for a touchdown. He also led the team with 17 tackles. Dalton Starr hauled in one catch for a 40-yard touchdown. Yahir Sanchez-Anaujo had one fumble recovery.
With the win, the Trojans took home the “Axe” trophy.
“The boys played a great game. We all knew what we were after - to win the ‘axe’ trophy. We’re very excited to bring that axe back home again for yet another year.”
MSAD closes the regular season at Oklahoma School for the Deaf 6: 30 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 26.