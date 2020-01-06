The Faribault wrestling team competed at the Northern Duals in Hibbing on Friday and Saturday and strung together its most dominant performance of the season.
The Falcons wrestled against five other programs and swept the tournament, finishing in first place as a team and running their season record to 11-0.
Eight Falcons were named to the all-tournament team, including JT Hausen, Isaac Yetzer, DJ Saunders, Riley Stoltz, Bryce Nolen, George Soto, Josh Oathoudt and Dylan Lippert, who went a combined 40-0 over the weekend.
Faribault started the weekend facing off against the Zimmerman Thunder, and the Falcons looked like the team to beat from the get-go in a 49-24 team victory. Hausen (106-pound weight class), Yetzer (120), Saunder (132), Stolz (138), Nolen (152), Soto (160) and Oathoudt (170), Gabe Shatskikha (195) and Lippert (220) all recorded wins against the Thunder.
Faribault then wrestled against Fosston Bagley and steamrolled its way to a 45-21 win. The Falcons won eight consecutive matches to start the dual, highlighted by Saunders’ (132) pin of Mason Erickson in 3:01, Riley Stoltz (138) pinning Tegan Larson in 1:03 and Alex Hoy (145) pinning Daniel Olson in 1:17.
Oathoudt (170) held on for a 7-5 decision over Henry Burrack, while Lippert (195) dominated his match, pinning Fosston Bagley’s Evan Chalich in just 48 seconds.
But the Falcons were just getting warmed up. They went on to rout Virginia 70-3, then crushed Nashwauk Keewatin/Greenway 70-12 and rolled past Hibbing 61-18.
The Falcons won every single match against the Virginia Blue Devils with the exception of the second match, the 113-pound weight class. In that contest Virginia’s Asher Hedblom narrowly defeated Faribault’s Tyler Boyd in a 4-3 decision.
Aside from that, the Falcons couldn’t be stopped. Yetzer (120) and Gael Ramirez (126) won their matches via fall, as did Stoltz (138) and Nolen (152).
Faribault was almost as impressive against Nashwauk Keewatin/Greenway, as the Falcons won all but two matches in the dual. While the Raiders forfeited a handful of matches, the Falcons still picked up some dominant wins, with Hausen (106) pinning Brennan Perkovich in 2:53, Hoy (145) pinning Weston Marx in 1:07, Oathoudt (170) pinning Mason Marx in 2:50 and Lippert (195) pinning Domonick Holcomb in just 57 seconds.
The Falcons closed the invitational with a dominant 61-18 over Hibbing. Faribault won every match but three, with Hausen (106) defeating Ethan Roy via technical fall and Boyd (113) pinning Gabe Martin in 1:23. Yetzer (120), Ramirez (126), Saunders (132) and Nolen (152) each needed less than a minute to pin their opponents.