COACHES
Head coach: Ty Kaus, second year
Assistant coaches: Dan Lemcke, Lois Masberg and Jared LaFrance
KEY PLAYERS
Brielle Bartelt – junior, point guard, three-year letter winner and 2017-18 All-Gopher Conference player. Bartelt averaged 10.4 points, 2.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game in 2018-19. She's a skilled offensive player that can score in a variety of ways and create opportunities for others. Bartelt quick hands defensively, anticipates very well and pushes the ball well in transition.
Toryn Richards – junior, wing, two-year letter winner, and second team All- Gopher Conference 2018-19 and All-Conference 2017-18. Last year, Richards average 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steal per game. She's a very athletic wing that can defend any position, score from the inside and the outside, and is an aggressive player on both ends of the floor.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Ellie Ready – junior, guard, returning letter winner. Ready came off the bench last year and averaged 4.8 point per game. She gained valuable experience as a sophomore, and is poised for bigger things this year. Ready's a strong shooter who can attack the basket and defend well.
Kylie Pittmann - junior, wing, returning letter winner. An athletic wing who can defend and shoot the ball from deep, Pittmann can put in points in a hurry. Kaus says she's ready to step into a bigger role this year.
Trista Hering - senior, post, returning letter winner. Hering led team in blocks last year and shot 46% from the field. She has shown a lot of improvement over the last year.
Autumn Taylor - junior, guard, returning letter winner. An excellent defensive player that will step in and be one of the best defenders in the section and conference right away. Taylor is tough-minded player at both ends of the court.
MOVED ON
Shelby Hermel, MaeLea Harmon, Paige Pittmann, Morgan Nusbaum, Makayla Paulson, Alexis Morsching and Lisa Saemrow have graduated.
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
Last year, the Bucs were 21-6 — 10-4 (second) in the conference — losing in the sub-section finals to St. Peter.
The Buccaneers move down a class and into a new section this season. While it comes into the season as the favorite, Sleepy Eye and BOLD have very strong returning teams and will be tough to beat. Springfield, Mountain Lake/Comfrey and St. Clair (last year's sub-section champs) also return strong players and will be teams to watch this season.
COACHSPEAK
"We are very excited about the team we have for this season. While we need to replace a lot of talent and production from last year’s very successful team, we are excited to see what we can become this season. We should be a very athletic team that can get up and down the floor. If we can duplicate our success on the defensive end and improve our offensive efficiency, we have the chance to be a very strong team." — Ty Kaus
BY THE NUMBERS
117 - The number of 3-pointers (a school record) Brielle Bartelt has scored so far in her high school career.
289 - The number of points WEM's leading scorer, Toryn Richards, scored last season