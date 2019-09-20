The Faribault volleyball team swept its third Big 9 Conference match in a row Thursday night at Red Wing.
The 25-22, 25-16, 25-16 for the Falcons (8-7, 4-1 Big 9) over the Wingers (4-10, 0-5 Big 9) keeps them tied for second in the Big 9 in the loss column.
Faribault improved as the night went on to pick up the second win over Red Wing in the last week as the Falcons also won 2-1 at the Farmington tournament.
"The gym was pretty hot. We had a couple girls who are not feeling so great, so it was stay focused, stay disciplined," said Faribault coach JoAnna Lane. "In game one, we looked kind of slow and hot and rusty, but we always had control of the game and never had to battle back. It just wasn’t as clean and crisp as I was quite hoping for, but we started to build momentum. In game two, we continued to build momentum. We serve received a lot better. In game three we served aggressively and continued to serve receive better to pull away from them."
Faribault finished with a solid .244 hitting percentage. It served at a .919 clip with eight aces.
It was an all-around effort to improve to 2-2 in true road matches on the season.
"We had five blocks on the night, distinct blocks, but we did a good job. It wasn’t a block because they’d get it up, but we kept the ball from getting over the net," Lane said. "Our front row looked decent. We had three girls hit over .300. Izzy Herda had four kills on the night, hit .333. Meghan Swanson looked great when she got the ball, she had five kills and zero errors and hit over .500. Addi Dietsch came in in the third game and had a kill and was just aggressive at the net, which was fun to see some spark and energy there.
"Olivia had some great serving runs and did a great job serving aggressively and helping us pull away whenever she stepped to the service line, which was nice to see. It was definitely a full team effort."
Red Wing looked to get the ball mainly to sophomore Bailey Roschen. The Falcons did the job to limit her and the rest of the Wingers.
"They set the ball to their outside probably 90 percent of the time. She’s a decent player," Lane said. "We got aced on a couple serves that just barely hit the corners. They had a couple different liberos in, so they kept changing players up constantly to try to get at us."
After beating on the bottom of the Big 9 this week, next week will be a good litmus test for the senior-less Falcons who continue to gain steam.
Faribault hosts Rochester Mayo (7-3, 3-1 Big 9) 7 p.m. Tuesday and is at Rochester Century (2-4, 2-2 Big 9) 7 p.m. Thursday. Lane hasn't beat either team in her tenure beginning in 2016.
"Mayo is scrappy and just a solid program always. You can expect a tough match any night from them. They’ve kind of had their ups and downs this year. They lost to John Marshall in five but they’ve beat some other conference teams. John Marshall, we beat in five so I think it'll be a really good game," Lane said. "I think next week will really put is in our place in the conference."
Tuesday will be Dig for a Cure night. Players pre-sold T-shirts to benefit Faribault Cancer Center. A few remaining T-shirts will be available at the door for purchase.
Faribault 3, Red Wing 0
F — 25 25 25
R — 22 16 16
Faribault statistics — Kills: Payton Evenstad 12; Olivia Bauer, Meghan Swanson, Bennett Wolff 5; Izzy Herda 4; Addi Dietsch, Maggie Liechtnam 1 … Assists: Evenstad 12; Wolff 10; Hanna Cunniff 4 … Aces: Bauer 3; Evenstad 2; Cunniff, Wolff, Swanson 1 … Blocks: Evenstad 2; Wolff, Liechtnam, Bauer 1 … Digs: Cunniff 17; Evenstad 12; Bauer 9; Wolff 7; Herda 4; Swanson 2