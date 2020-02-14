The Faribault Falcons’ wrestling season came to a sudden and surprising end on Thursday night at Faribault High School, where the Falcons – the No. 4 seed in the Section 1AAA bracket – were upset by the No. 5 seed, the Rochester Mayo Spartans.
While a No. 5 seed beating a No. 4 seed might not read like much of an upset on paper, the numbers reveal a different case. Faribault went 19-6 in the regular season while Rochester Mayo went just 11-14, and the Falcons also won a head-to-head matchup against the Spartans by a not-so-close score of 49-20 back on Jan. 9.
When the dual concluded Thursday evening, the Spartans were the victors by a score of 39-26, while the Falcons and their fans were left wondering what had just happened, especially given the fact that the night actually started off pretty well.
JT Hausen got things going by winning a 9-3 decision over Kai Kobayashi in the 106-pound matchup, and Elliott Viland won an 8-0 major decision in the 113-pound matchup to give the Falcons the early 7-0 lead.
The Spartans got on the scoreboard after Ben Timmerman (120) pinned Isaac Yetzer, but the Falcons responded with big wins at 126 and 132, as Gael Ramirez (126) won a 9-1 major decision over Riku Kobayashi, while ninth-ranked DJ Saunders (132) avenged last month’s 13-11 loss to sixth-ranked Marshall Peters, winning the second go-round by a decision of 3-0.
With Saunders knocking off one of Mayo’s best wrestlers, the night was starting to look very promising for the Falcons.
But then the middle weight classes came, and things started to unravel. Riley Stoltz (138) and Alex Hoy (145) both lost via fall, and just like that the Falcons were trailing 18-14.
The most critical matches of the night were at 152 and 160, however. After a back-and-forth match with Faribault’s Bryce Nolen (152), Mayo’s Dylan Peper escaped with a 9-7 decision, and Ethan Smith (160) followed Peper’s win with a close 5-2 win of his own, besting Faribault’s George Soto in another hard-fought match.
Josh Oathoudt – ranked No. 6 at 170 pounds – breathed some life back into the Falcons by pinning Dylan Hughes in a minute and a half, cutting the Spartans’ lead to 24-20, but Mayo’s Sam Allen (182) endured against Marcos Ramirez, eventually coming up with a huge pin to increase the Spartans’ lead to 30-20.
The 195-pound matchup then became a must-win match for the Falcons. Gabe Shatskikh turned in a solid effort, but Mayo’s Ethan Vanderwaerdt emerged victorious in a 10-4 decision that ultimately clinched the night for the Spartans.
Mayo was open at 220 while Faribault was open at heavyweight, resulting in the final score of 39-26.