Wrestling: Faribault sweeps Austin, Cannon Falls By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Faribault wrestling team closed the regular season Thursday night with a pair of victories at Faribault High School.First the Falcons wrapped up their Big 9 Conference slate with a 58-24 victory against Austin, before dispatching Cannon Falls 41-36 to finish the night.JT Hausen (120-pound weight class), Elliott Viland (132), Isaac Yetzer (138), Hunter Conrad (145), Aiden Tobin (152), Gabe Shatskikh (195) and Matthew Nelson (285) all finished 2-0.Faribault 58, Austin 24106: Chase Vargo (F) wins by forfeit113: Lucas Nelson (F) wins by fall120: JT Hausen (F) wins by forfeit126: Bo Bokman (F) loses by fall132: Elliott Viland (F) wins by forfeit138: Isaac Yetzer (F) wins by fall145: Hunter Conrad (F) wins by decision152: Aiden Tobin (F) wins by fall160: Cooper Leichtnam (F) loses by fall170: Owen Schulz (F) loses by fall182: (F) loses by forfeit195: Gabe Shatskikh (F) wins by fall220: Emmanuel Pineda (F) wins by forfeit285: Matthew Nelson (F) wins by forfeitFaribault 41, Cannon Falls 36106: Chase Vargo (F) loses by fall113: Lucas Nelson (F) loses by fall120: JT Hausen (F) wins by decision (OT)126: Bo Bokman (F) wins by decision132: Elliott Viland (F) wins by fall138: Isaac Yetzer (F) wins by fall145: Hunter Conrad (F) wins by fall152: Aiden Tobin (F) wins by fall160: (F) loses by forfeit170: Cooper Leichtnam (F) loses by fall182: Owen Schulz (F) loses by fall195: Gabe Shatskikh (F) wins by technical fall220: Emmanuel Pineda (F) loses by fall285: Matthew Nelson (F) wins by forfeit Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fall Conrad Sport Heavy Athletics Hunting Gabe Shatskikh Isaac Yetzer Matthew Nelson Aiden Tobin Austin Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Sen. Jasinski recovering from serious snowmobile crash City negotiating sale of 2 properties for redevelopment Lifelong city caretaker retiring after 41 years School Board weighs budget reduction options Upcoming Events Feb 11 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11 Full Moon Luminary Hike/Snowshoe! Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 12 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Feb 12, 2022 Submit an Event