The Faribault wrestling team closed the regular season Thursday night with a pair of victories at Faribault High School.

First the Falcons wrapped up their Big 9 Conference slate with a 58-24 victory against Austin, before dispatching Cannon Falls 41-36 to finish the night.

JT Hausen (120-pound weight class), Elliott Viland (132), Isaac Yetzer (138), Hunter Conrad (145), Aiden Tobin (152), Gabe Shatskikh (195) and Matthew Nelson (285) all finished 2-0.

Faribault 58, Austin 24

106: Chase Vargo (F) wins by forfeit

113: Lucas Nelson (F) wins by fall

120: JT Hausen (F) wins by forfeit

126: Bo Bokman (F) loses by fall

132: Elliott Viland (F) wins by forfeit

138: Isaac Yetzer (F) wins by fall

145: Hunter Conrad (F) wins by decision

152: Aiden Tobin (F) wins by fall

160: Cooper Leichtnam (F) loses by fall

170: Owen Schulz (F) loses by fall

182: (F) loses by forfeit

195: Gabe Shatskikh (F) wins by fall

220: Emmanuel Pineda (F) wins by forfeit

285: Matthew Nelson (F) wins by forfeit

Faribault 41, Cannon Falls 36

106: Chase Vargo (F) loses by fall

113: Lucas Nelson (F) loses by fall

120: JT Hausen (F) wins by decision (OT)

126: Bo Bokman (F) wins by decision

132: Elliott Viland (F) wins by fall

138: Isaac Yetzer (F) wins by fall

145: Hunter Conrad (F) wins by fall

152: Aiden Tobin (F) wins by fall

160: (F) loses by forfeit

170: Cooper Leichtnam (F) loses by fall

182: Owen Schulz (F) loses by fall

195: Gabe Shatskikh (F) wins by technical fall

220: Emmanuel Pineda (F) loses by fall

285: Matthew Nelson (F) wins by forfeit

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments