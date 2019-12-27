Nearly a week after beating then-undefeated Medford, the WEM girls basketball team was back in action on Friday morning in Montgomery, as part of the TCU holiday basketball tournament. The Bucs found themselves battling against the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds in a noon game, and WEM looked more than a bit rusty at the start.
The Bucs had just two points midway through the first half before they finally caught fire. The second portion of the first half was a complete 180 compared to the opening nine minutes of the game, as the Bucs erased GFW’s 10-point lead by going on a 15-2 run to close the first half.
At halftime it was 17-14 with WEM on top, but the Bucs were just getting started. They stepped on the gas in the second half and quickly pulled away en route to a 46-27 win.
WEM head coach Ty Kaus was pleased with the win and is happy with his team’s 9-0 start, but he knows there’s still a lot of work to do, especially because this isn’t the first game in which the Bucs have had to overcome a rough start.
“We’re going to have to figure something out because it's been becoming a little bit of a problem lately,” Kaus said. “We’ve had several recent games where we’ve gotten off to a slow start and I think it’s mostly a mental thing right now. We just have to find a way to just let it go, and, you know, if the ball doesn’t go in we just have to let it go and have that next play mentality. We’ve got to do a better job of getting off to a good start, and that starts with me. It’s my job to make sure we’re ready to go even before the start of the game.”
The Bucs overcame an early 15-point deficit against Medford and were also quite sluggish early on against Blue Earth. But, just as they did in those games, they managed to hit their stride, and before too long they were firing on all cylinders.
Toryn Richards led the team with 13 points and eight rebounds, and Kylie Pittmann had a strong game as well with 10 points and eight rebounds. Brielle Bartelt and Ellie Ready contributed seven points and five points, respectively.
“Once we got into the game a little more we were finally able to hit our stride and then we did okay after that, but we’ve got to bring a little more energy from the start because we were a little lackadaisical and a little slow at the beginning of the game,” continued Kaus. “I felt that we were very soft with the ball and we had a lot of turnovers because we weren’t taking care of the ball very well, and we weren’t very strong on our shots as well. We’ve got to get that stuff corrected quickly.”
The Bucs turned the ball over 21 times and forced only 17 GFW turnovers. WEM’s struggles at the free throw line also continued, as the Bucs made just two of their 12 free throw attempts.
Defensively the Bucs were quite strong, however, as they held the Thunderbirds to just 10 baskets in the game (in 46 attempts), and WEM also pulled in a shopping 50 rebounds in the game, 31 of which were on the defensive end. The Bucs also picked up eight points from their bench players.
“We know the potential we have on this team and we know we have a lot of talent on this team, and so we just have to keep playing through the struggles,” added Kaus. “Fortunately our girls were able to find a way to do just that. We kept fighting and I truly believe that we have confidence in ourselves, and I’m confident that eventually we’re just going to click and get into a nice rhythm right away. But right now we at least seem to keep finding a way.”
The Bucs will return to Montgomery Saturday evening for a 6 p.m. game against the hometown TCU Titans (2-6).
“Obviously being 9-0 is a very good start to the season and we're happy with that, but there are definitely a lot of things we need to work on yet,” Kaus said. “We knew coming into the year that we’d have quite a few girls filling either new roles, expanded roles or getting their first varsity action, so we’ve been dealing with some growing pains but the girls are learning a lot and it’s still really early in the season. We still have a long way to go, but we’re very pleased with our start so far. There are just some things we need to improve on, especially at the start of our games.”