Wanamingo Jacks 3, Winona Chiefs 1
Gavin Roosen tossed a complete game with an eye-popping 13 strikeouts to lead Wanamingo to a Twin Rivers League victory on Wednesday in Winona. Roosen allowed only an unearned run on five hits and four walks.
He was also helped by always pitching with a lead, thanks to the Jacks scoring twice in the top of the first. After Winona scratched across its only run in the bottom of the fifth, Wanamingo pushed its advantage back to two runs with a tally in the top of the eighth.
Peder Sviggum collected four hits and scored two runs out of the leadoff spot for the Jacks, who also received three hits from Eric Swiggum and a pair of knocks from Sam Roosen. Swiggum and Sam Roosen both drove in a run apiece, as did Aaron Bauer.
Wanamingo moves back above .500 in the Twin Rivers at 4-3, while Winona drops to 3-3. The Jacks next play Sunday afternoon in Wanamingo against Pine Island, which is 0-4 thus far in the Twin Rivers.