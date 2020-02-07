The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Grizzlies’ wrestling team hosted the Maple River Eagles for a dual in Waterville on Thursday, with Maple River winning by a score of 42-25.
Despite the loss, the Grizzlies performed admirably, especially given the fact that the Eagles had only lost three duals all season.
WEM/JWP had the early lead on Thursday after Gavin Krause (113) pinned Braxton Simon in 1:01, but the Grizzlies surrendered the lead by forfeiting the next four matches in a row.
The action resumed at 145 when the Grizzlies’ Kurtis Crosby pinned Noah Ziegler in 1:49, but Maple River’s Caden Oschsendorf (152) got the six points right back when he pinned Hunter Hulsing in 2:49.
The Grizzlies’ Ethan Rider (160) won a hard-fought 3-1 decision over Brady Walters, but again the Eagles responded with a big pin when Wyatt Simon (170) defeated Ted Carlson via fall in 2:58.
WEM/JWP was open at 182 and both teams were open at 195, but the Grizzlies picked up a few more points at 220 thanks to Brant Melchert’s 16-3 major decision over Thayne Decker.
The Grizzlies also won the heavyweight matchup, as Jacob Karsten pinned Eston Battles in 2:16.