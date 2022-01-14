Like many teams in southern Minnesota, the Faribault boys hockey team was unable to solve Red Wing senior goaltender Dixon Ehlers during Thursday night's 6-0 loss at Red Wing.

The Falcons finished with a 38-32 shot advantage, but Ehlers stopped every attempt on net to improve his save percentage to .936 this season. The Wingers led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second frame before piling up four goals in the final 17 minute session.

Faribault finished 0-for-4 on the power play, while Red Wing converted 2 of 4 chances with a man advantage.

Faribault next plays Saturday night at home against Austin.

