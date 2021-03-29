There's a reason why gymnasts are allowed a warm-up period before starting any routine.
At Friday's Class A state championships at Chaplin Park High School, Faribault junior Lauren McDonough didn't execute her dismount off the balance beam properly and ended up falling forward.
That was only during warmups, however, and in actual competition McDonough nailed her dismount to cap off a routine that scored her an 8.775 and 25th place on the balance beam.
"Lauren's routine was really nice," Faribault coach Holly Olmscheid said. "She recovered from falling on her dismount in warmups really well to pull out a really nice dismount that she should be very proud of."
Faribault senior Chloe Duchene finished 39th on the balance beam at state with a score of 8.200 in the 47-gymnast field.
"Chloe's jumps were really nice and I thought she stuck both of them really well," Olmscheid said. "I know she hesitated before going for her back tuck and psyched herself out a bit, but she did end up going and sticking it, so that was really nice."
In addition to McDonough landing her dismount and Duchene nailing her jumps, both stuck the entirety of their routines Friday, which was the main goal entering a state meet that was starkly different than past events.
The individual and team competitions where sandwiched into one session, and Olmscheid credits the Mankato West team and other individual gymnasts from Section 2A with creating an pseudo team atmosphere for the Falcons.
Another big change from past years that might have helped Faribault's two gymnasts was the decrease from four judges per rotation to two, the amount gymnasts compete in front of throughout the season.
"I actually liked how state was run because there were only two judges per each event and there are normally four," Olmscheid said. "I know Lauren has said that it's very stressful when there's four, because they're literally on all sides of you, so it creates more pressure. Both of the girls felt a little bit more relaxed than if it had been a normal state meet."