matt lane

Matt Lane, pictured earlier this season allowed only one run in 5 1/3 innings but took the loss Friday night in a 2-1 defeat against St. Benedict at Bell Field in Faribault. The loss ended Faribault's season. (Daily News File Photo)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES mhughes@northfieldnews.com

The Faribault Lakers ended their 2019 season one win away from a third consecutive trip to the Class C state tournament.

Playing Friday night at Bell Field with its ace, Matt Bell, on the mound, Faribault dropped a tight 2-1 game to the St. Benedict Saints, who qualified for the state tournament with the victory. The Lakers and Saints split a pair of regular-season contests before Friday's playoff tilt.

St. Benedict took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning before pushing the advantage to 2-0 in the top of the eighth. Faribault was able to lessen the gap to 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth, but were unable to push a second run across.

Lane pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Lakers while striking out 10 batters, before Porter Sartor tossed the next 3 2/3 innings while allowing a run. Lane also drove in the only run of the game for Faribualt, while Mitch Johnson recorded a pair of hits.

St. Benedict was paced by a solid outing on the mound from Tanner Oakes, who struck out 13 batters across 8 1/3 innings, before Jeremy Heitkamp earned the save by recording the final two outs of the ninth inning.

The Saints entered the Region 3C playoffs as the seventh seed and have now won five of their last six postseason games with upsets over third-seeded New Prague, fourth-seeded Faribault and sixth-seeded Prior Lake. 

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106. Follow him on Twitter @NFNSports. 

©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments