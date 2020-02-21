For more than 30 consecutive minutes in Thursday’s Class A Section 1 boys hockey quarterfinal game at Faribault Ice Arena, neither the Falcons nor the visiting Waseca Bluejays were able to score.
The scoreless stretch included the last five minutes of the second period, the entire third period and more than eight minutes of overtime. Waseca had been the last team to score, thanks to a Charlie Huttemier goal (with assists from Kyle Ahlschlager and Jagger Johnson) that came with just under five minutes remaining in the second period.
With the score tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, eight minutes of overtime were added to the clock, but those eight minutes came and went, and still the score was tied.
Finally, following an additional intermission and still more time added to the clock, Faribault’s Leighton Weasler scored the game-winning goal less than a minute into the second overtime period, prompting the rest of his teammates to storm the ice and celebrate jubilantly in front of the student section.
“It was amazing feeling,” Weasler said afterwards. “It's like nothing else. I mean, just being out there with the guys that you've been with for your entire life, it’s just great. We're like a family and it feels great to be able to celebrate the win with them and to have the opportunity to keep playing with them.”
The Falcons (17-7-2) had previously defeated the Bluejays 8-2 in early December, but Waseca came out with a very aggressive approach on offense Thursday, determined to do better against Faribault the second time around.
The Bluejays attempted 42 shots on the goal, but Faribault’s Jake Dolter blocked all but one of them.
“I thought it was Dolter’s best performance of the year,” Faribault coach Dean Weasler said. “He was awesome in the net, and our defense also did a good job of clearing rebounds. We did a good job of making strategic decisions, and Waseca made it tough on us with their defense but, you know, we played great defense as well and our goaltending was just spectacular.”
Coach Weasler added that he felt Faribault’s early-season 8-2 win over Waseca was misleading and said he wasn’t surprised how close Thursday’s game was.
“I think their goalie just had an off night the first time we played them, because Waseca is a much better team than that. They won 18 games this year, and our first game against them was a closer game than what the score indicated,” he explained.
Weasler was not only a proud coach after Thursday’s game, but also a proud dad, as it was his son, Leighton, who scored the game-winning goal.
“I’m excited for the whole team, and obviously I’m a proud dad, but it was definitely a team effort,” said Coach Weasler. “We forechecked hard and made the pass out, and the puck tipped off Jordan Nawrocki’s stick and went back to Leighton, and he was able to put it in the net. It was really exciting for the kids, and we’re definitely feeling good after this one.”
Zach Siegert scored Faribault’s only other goal at the 13:11 mark of the first period, with an assist from Zack Slinger.
The Falcons’ 2-1 overtime victory has given them another chance to take down Mankato West, a team that defeated Faribault twice this season. The Scarlets nipped the Falcons 2-1 in mid-December and won 5-1 at the end of January.
Mankato West received the No. 2 seed in Class A Section 1 and advanced to the semifinals after a 4-2 victory over Albert Lea on Thursday. The Scarlets will clash with the Falcons (the No. 3 seed) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Rochester Civic Center.
“I think we've come a long way since the last time we played them,” said Leighton Weasler. “We got a few guys back from injuries and illnesses, and I think it's a good time for us to shine and to show them what we’ve got.”
The Faribault senior said the team is optimistic about its chances against Mankato West, especially given how Dolter performed in the net Thursday, when he finished the night with a .976 save percentage.
“We're going to need the goaltending we had tonight. Jake Dolter played amazing for us tonight and we owe a lot to him,” added Leighton.
Coach Weasler said he’s excited for another opportunity to take on Mankato West, and he thinks Saturday’s matchup could play out differently than the Falcons’ previous two games against the Scarlets (15-10-1).
“When we played them the second time, we played the whole game with only 9-10 guys, as we had some guys out with injuries and a few others were gone on a school trip to Guatemala,” the coach explained. “They (the Scarlets) have a lot of speed and they get to the net quickly, but I think we’re more than capable of really challenging them, and so I think it’ll be a much different game this time.”