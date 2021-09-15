Shortly after falling behind by two goals with about 20 minutes remaining in the game, the Faribault boys soccer team clawed back with a score off a corner kick.
The Falcons (3-2) were unable to produce an elusive second goal, however, in a 2-1 loss Tuesday afternoon at Mankato West.
The Scarlets (5-1) scored the first goal of the game in the final minute of the first half.
No additional information on the game was submitted prior to publication.
Faribault next plays Thursday night at home against Mankato East.