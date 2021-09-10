Despite jumping in the pool shorthanded Thursday night at Mankato East, the Faribault girls swimming and diving team still picked up seven individual top-three finishes.
That total also included three individual victories, with Bennett Wray-Raabolle speeding to first in the 200-yard freestyle, Miller Munoz soaring to first in the 1-meter diving competition and Ava Nelson motoring to the wall first in the 100 freestyle.
Nelson out-touched Wray-Raabolle in the 100 by just five-hundredths of a second, with Wray-Raabolle comfortably slotting into second place.
Nelson and Hallie Taghon also finished second and third in the 50 freestyle, Kyla Schneider claimed third in the diving competition, Olivia Fisher snagged third in the 100 butterfly and Morgan Klumb claimed third in the 100 breaststroke.
Beyond that, Faribault also posted 46 personal-best times Thursday.
"Even though we were short-handed we still were able to pull off a lot of best swims last night," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "The girls really came through and performed well against a team with way more athletes on it.