The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team hasn’t had much reason for excitement this year.
Through 20 games, the Cardinals are just 1-19, although their lone win — a 69-67 triumph over Hope Academy back on Jan. 21 — was in fact pretty exciting, as BA closed that game on a 9-0 run, with JJ Malecha sinking the game-winning shot in the closing seconds.
Unfortunately, BA hasn’t been able to find the winning recipe since that game. Its latest loss came Tuesday at the hands of the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars, who won by a score of 83-47, delivering the Cardinals their sixth loss in a row. BA was within striking distance at halftime, trailing just 36-26 after being down by more than 15 earlier in the half.
“I thought we did a really good job of battling back in the first half,” BA coach Melissa Hager said. “We managed to cut their lead to 10 at halftime, so I was really happy with our intensity and how the guys didn’t give up in the first half.”
Hager doesn’t believe the Cardinals gave up in the second half; rather, she felt that they became their own worst enemy.
“We weren’t paying attention as well or taking the time to look at what was going on and understand what we needed to do next, and we ended up rushing our possessions and turning the ball over too much,” Hager said. “That’s kind of been our M.O. all season — we need to take care of the ball better.”
Case in point, the Cardinals turned the ball over more than two dozen times in the game, whereas the Cougars turned the ball over only seven times. Zumbrota-Mazeppa also did a better job of controlling its possessions and sharing the ball, finishing with 21 assists compared BA’s nine.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s balanced offense quickly took control of the game in the second half, as the Cougars opened the second half on a 9-0 run and widened their lead to 45-26.
The Cardinals quickly faded after that, and it didn’t help that one of their top offensive contributors, Malecha, remained on the sideline for the third game in a row with an injury.
“It definitely hurts not having JJ in the lineup, just because he works so hard on both ends of the floor,” Hager said. “He does a great job rebounding the ball and he’s a leader when it comes to overall effort, and so with him out, that’s a really big hole to fill, especially when you’re struggling as a whole like we have been this season.”
Hager anticipated Malecha might return to practice as early as Wednesday afternoon but added she wasn’t sure when he might be ready to rejoin the lineup. Even so, she chose to find the silver lining in the situation.
“Having him be unavailable is tough,” Hager said, “but at the same time it’s always a good opportunity for other kids to get playing time and gain experience.”
In Malecha’s absence, a handful of other players have stepped up, including Kade Robb. The senior paced the BA offense Tuesday night with 17 points, including a 5-for-5 performance at the free throw line, and also contributed four assists and three rebounds.
Jack Jandro finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists, and Bo Dienst chipped in six points and three rebounds.
Justin Simones also scored six points and finished with a pair of rebounds, while Elliot Smith grabbed six rebounds to go along with two points.
Brad Sartor contributed three points and Charlie King and Ben Cohen scored two apiece.
Malecha was the only returning player to this year’s team who had significant varsity playing experience, however, and so Hager hasn’t been too surprised by the growing pains for the Cards.
“We have a lot of young players on this team, so we’re still growing as a team and we still have a lot to learn,” she said. “We just need to work hard every possession and do a better job of taking care of the ball, and we need to leave it all on the floor every time. Win, lose, or draw, it doesn’t matter. Obviously, we want to win, but what I really want to see is effort. If the effort is there, then I won’t be too concerned about the outcome of the game.”