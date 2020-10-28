Another game, another sweep for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team.
Thanks to their outside hitters, the Class A No. 2-ranked Buccaneers (5-0) wrapped up a 3-0 victory against Blooming Prairie (2-3) Tuesday evening.
W-E-M hasn't lost a set this season, yet its coach Crystal Lamont said she wants to see her team tighten things up. There’s also quite the expectation of a team that has won at least 30 matches in back-to-back seasons.
“We just need to be a little bit sharper,” Lamont said. “You feel bad pointing out things in game where we controlled from start to finish, but we know can play better.”
On the other side of the net, the Blossoms used everybody on the roster. Blooming Prairie head coach Jennifer Wayne said lots of playing time equates to improved play.
“I thought we played a lot better even though we came out on the losing end,” Wayne said. “We knew it was going to be a tough go of it, but I felt like we still put up a fight. We're not hanging our heads over it.”
The Buccaneers took an early lead in the first set, but couldn’t quite gain control. The Blossoms were able to match them point for point early on. Tied 7-7, senior Kylie Pittman began finding open court on her hits. Along with few mistakes by Blooming Prairie, Pittman helped W-E-M win the first set 25-12.
Again in the second set, the Buccaneers took an early. The Blossoms began to find their rhythm, closing the gap to 11-8. Lamont took a timeout and urged her players to lock in.
“They just needed to get their focus back,” Lamont said. “Once you get ahead, sometimes you get a little lazy and undisciplined on the court. We talked about getting that intensity back, being where you need to be so we can play team defense and just taking our game up a notch.”
W-E-M finished off the second set on a 14-2 run to win 25-10, racking up 16 kills as a team.
In the third set, each team began filtering in nearly all of their respective reserves. The Buccaneers scored eight unanswered points to begin the set. The two teams traded points thereafter with W-E-M outscoring Blooming Prairie 17-14 to earn a 25-14 set win and sweep.
Pittmann led the Buccaneers with 18 kills and had six digs. Senior Ellie Ready paced the offense with 29 assists. Senior Toryn Rochards posted 15 kills and a team-high eight digs. Senior Autumn Taylor, who saved a ball that deflected off the roof toward the announcers table to keep a volley going in the third set, finished with six digs and two aces. Senior Allison Rients led the Buccaneers with four aces.
It’s the fifth sweep for Waterville-Elysian-Morrstown in five games, which look to extend that streak at home on Thursday against Class A No. 9 Medford in a rematch of last year's Class A state semifinal. The Blossoms return home Thursday in hopes of win against Hayfield.
“Waterville, they’re quick," Wayne said. "We learned against (Bethlehem Academy) that we need to be quicker and we're working on that."