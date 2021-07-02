Waterville 7, New Prague 2
The duo of Dalton Grose and Tom Gannon overwhelmed New Prague hitters on Thursday night in Waterville, where the Indians claimed a non-league victory against a top team from the Dakota-Rice-Scott League.
Grose started, fired six innings and struck out five batters while surrendering six baserunners. Gannon was even more overpowering out of the bullpen and allowed just two baserunners in three innings of work, which featured seven strikeouts.
Shane Sellner, Ben Boran, Riley Schultz and Nolan Grose all finished with two hits from the Indians, who were also helped by a home run and three runs batted in from Josh Cook.
Waterville 19, Wells 6
Riley Schultz laced six hits and drove in five runs to power Wednesday's eight-inning 19-6 victory against the Wells Wildcats in Waterville. Sam Stier also collected five hits and drove in three runs, while Luke Sellner drove in five runs and Ty Kaus smacked four hits.
Dalton Grose and Josh Cook both launched home runs, with Cook's blast a grand slam.
On the mound, Dallas McBroom fired five innings to earn the win while striking out 13 batters, before Nolan Grose tossed a pair of innings of relief and Tom Gannon pitched an inning out of the bullpen.
The victory improved Waterville's record in the 13/60 League to 9-1, which is still good enough for sole possession of first place. Wells, meanwhile, drops to 3-6 in league play.
Moving forward
Waterville has a full week off for the Fourth of July holiday, and returns with a string of high-profile games next weekend at the Coors Light Classic in Jordan.
The Indians start the tournament July 9 against the Delano Athletics. The rest of the eight-team field includes the Jordan Brewers, the Wanamingo Jacks, the Fairmont Cardinals, the Dassel-Cokato Saints, the Sartell Muskies and the Bird Island Bullfrogs.
The tournament has a consolation bracket with the top six places awarded and every team guaranteed at least two games.
Waterville and Delano are matched up with a first-round game between Bird Island and Sartell, with the matchup between the winners taking place at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 and the losers game at 2:30 p.m. that same day.
The championship, third-place game and fifth-place game are all scheduled for Sunday in Jordan.