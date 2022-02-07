Boys basketball: Rochester John Marshall 40, Faribault 39 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In the first matchup, the Faribault boys basketball team lost by only two points against Rochester John Marshall.In the rematch Saturday in Rochester, the Falcons improved on that effort, but not quite enough in a 40-39 defeat.Faribault led 23-22 at halftime.Devin Lockerby led the Falcons with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Ian Ehlers added eight points and four rebounds, and Jordan Klecker, Abdirashid Jimale and Hunter Nelson all scored five points. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nelson Falcon Faribault Sport Basketball Hunting Jordan Klecker Abdirashid Jimale Devin Lockerby Point Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Woman struck by Rice County Sheriff's Office squad car pronounced dead at scene Faribault council selects Rochester officer as new police chief Stephanie Marie Olson-Wesley Upcoming Events Feb 7 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, Feb 7, 2022 Feb 7 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Feb 7, 2022 Feb 7 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Feb 7, 2022 Feb 7 Faribault High School Class of 1948 Mon, Feb 7, 2022 Feb 7 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Feb 7, 2022 Submit an Event