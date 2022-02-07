In the first matchup, the Faribault boys basketball team lost by only two points against Rochester John Marshall.

In the rematch Saturday in Rochester, the Falcons improved on that effort, but not quite enough in a 40-39 defeat.

Faribault led 23-22 at halftime.

Devin Lockerby led the Falcons with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Ian Ehlers added eight points and four rebounds, and Jordan Klecker, Abdirashid Jimale and Hunter Nelson all scored five points.

