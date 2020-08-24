The situation is the situation, so why not make the best of it?
So far, that’s been the mentality permeating throughout the Faribault High School Activities Department. With fall sports competitions slated to begin this week with girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross country, the Falcons will be opening up their seasons in style.
When Faribault Activities Director Keith Badger met with each of his fall sports coaches to go over the new COVID-19 protocols for the season, he handed out hand sanitizer, temperature readers and personalized Faribault High School masks.
“Then when the kids showed up for the first day they gave them their masks and took care of any COVID-related issues that needed to be taken care of on day one,” Badger said.
Now, Falcon athletes arrive at practice in their green and white masks before having their temperature read and filling out a form detailing whether or not they are experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19. If any of those steps are not passed, the athlete is sent home until they can clear the pre-practice requirements.
These procedures have been developed with the help of Faribault School District Health and Safety Manager Haley Storms in accordance to guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health, with further interpretation from the Minnesota State High School League.
“The frontline of defense is making sure kids that don’t feel well stay home, and then if someone has been exposed to someone else they should stay home,” Badger said. “So far, we’ve had really, really great communication between the coaches, the kids and the parents. We’re all feeling the same anxiety of trying this thing out for the first time, but it’s been going really well so far.”
These extra hoops administrators, coaches and athletes — and soon, fans — are required to jump through are all worth it for Badger.
“We’re all doing it, and we’re doing it because we’ve been given a chance to play,” he said. “We better not screw it up.”