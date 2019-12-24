Following a dynamic overtime win against previously undefeated Medford Friday, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team is riding high heading into the Tri-City United Tournament this weekend. The Bucs will play two games in two days, first against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Friday and then against the home team, TCU, Saturday.
“GFW is a team that we haven't played since I've been the coach here, and then TCU is a team that we usually play somewhat regularly,” WEM head coach Ty Kaus said. “The nice thing about a tournament like this is that you get to play some different teams. We’ll have two days of practice during the week and two days off for the holidays and then it’ll be game one on Friday and game two on Saturday, so we’ve got to be ready to go.”
The Bucs are 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Gopher Conference, and while neither GFW nor TCU is a conference opponent, Kaus said his team is excited to play some different teams.
“Naturally, we’re a little more familiar with the teams in our conference, but it’s a good challenge to play some new teams,” said Kaus. “We had a tough stretch of three games this (last) week, so it’ll be nice to get a little bit of rest and then just kind of refocus.”
WEM’s Friday win over Medford was one for the books, as the Bucs forced overtime on a buzzer-beating shot from Brielle Bartelt, then edged the Tigers by the slimmest of margins in a 1-point, 59-58 victory.
The Bucs should have the advantage against both GFW and TCU. GFW is just 1-4 this season while TCU is 2-6. GFW has struggled on offense this year, scoring fewer than 40 points in three of its games. The TCU Titans have fared better, averaging more than 50 points a game, but neither team has the firepower and depth that WEM does.
The Bucs could be even more of a challenge than normal after some time off to rest.
“I definitely think the break is coming at a good time for us,” said Kaus. “We’ve got some girls who are a little beat up right now, so the rest will be good. We’re through the first stretch of the season and we’ve accomplished what we wanted to accomplish so far, but there are still a lot of games ahead of us yet, and all we’ve done is make that target on our back a little bigger, and so we know we’re going to get teams’ best effort every single game.”