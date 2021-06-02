The bats for the KoMets eventually warmed up Tuesday afternoon, while the Falcons were unable to match that offensive output Tuesday afternoon in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals in Kasson.

Faribault pitcher Alayna Simon and K-M pitcher Emma Simons traded zeroes for the first two innings, before Kasson-Mantorville scored once in the third, four times in the fourth, three times in the fifth and once in the sixth,

The Falcons, meanwhile, managed just one hit from Alli Velander for the game.

Faribault next plays in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Todd Park in Austin against Albert Lea, which lost to Byron 9-0 in its quarterfinal game. The Falcons swept a doubleheader against the Tigers earlier this season.

The winner of that game advances to immediately play the loser of a game between top-seeded Winona and fifth-seeded Jordan.

