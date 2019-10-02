You know how sometimes you go to a game and within the first five minutes have no doubt who is going to win? Well, that team is Waterville-Elysian-Morristown right now, and, albeit two games vs. No. 1 Mayer Lutheran and No. 6 Kenyon-Wanamingo, it has been all season.
The Buccaneers continued to look the part of their Class 1A No. 2 ranking Tuesday at home in a non-conference matchup vs. LeSueur-Henderson, downing the Giants in a sweep by scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-22.
“It was nice that the gym finally cooled off after some humid weather. Our girls played a solid match and worked hard to get better tonight,” said WEM head coach Crystal Lamont. “Ellie Ready and Autumn Taylor had excellent nights serving. Both hit 14-14 out of serves while serving aggressively. They helped keep LeSueur out of system. Kylie Pittmann had a nice night offensively. She is making smart choices and starting to see the court well.
WEM hit .286 as a team en route to their seventh straight sweep in non-tournament matches (where it’s best of three). Kylie Pittman (.367) led the Bucs with 13 kills and 17 digs while only committing two hitting errors. Delaney Donahue (.348) contributed with nine kills, playing a clean game alongside Pittman with only one hitting error. Toryn Richards had 11 kills and nine digs. Ellie Ready posted a video-game-like 33 assists.
The Bucs improved to 19-2 overall with the win. They will look to keep rolling 7:15 p.m. Thursday at home against Gopher Conference foe Hayfield. It’s a game with tremendous conference standings implications, with WEM sitting 4-0 in conference play, and trying to hold off a Vikings team (4-1 conference) looking to challenge for a conference title.
Looking to make their mark on the Gopher this year as well, Bethlehem Academy is right at the top with WEM with a 4-0 conference record. The Cardinals have one match remaining against WEM and Hayfield, which will likely determine the final standings in the Gopher as well as seeding in the section.
Gopher standings (conference, overall)
- WEM 4-0, 19-2
- Bethlehem Academy 4-0, 7-11
- Hayfield 4-1, 11-8
- Medford 3-1, 10-6
- NRHEG 2-3, 8-12
- Blooming Prairie 1-4, 9-11
- Maple River 1-5, 9-10
- United South Central 0-5, 3-11
Class 1A QRF rankings
- Mayer Lutheran 17-1
- WEM 19-2
- Minneota 19-2
- Carlton 21-2
- Mounds Park Academy 14-2
WEM statistics - Kills: Kylie Pittman 13, Toryn Richards 11, Delaney Donahue 9, Trista Hering 4, Alex Heuss 1, Lindsay Condon 1 … Aces: Donahue 2, Autumn Taylor 2, Ellie Ready 1, Allison Rients 1 … Blocks: Hering 2, Richards 1, Pittman 1, Ready 1 … Digs: Pittman 17, Richards 9, Ready 5, Condon 5, Taylor 4, Rients 3, Hering 1, Heuss 1 … Assists: Ready 33, Richards 2, Heuss 1, Rients 1, Pittman 1