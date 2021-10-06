The team portion of the season for the Faribault girls tennis team ended Tuesday afternoon with a 7-0 loss against top-seeded Rochester Mayo in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.
The Spartans — ranked No. 2 in the state — lost only two games across the seven matches.
On the singles courts, Stacie Petricka (No. 1), Nell Gibbs (No. 3) and Leah Nowaczewski (No. 4) were all swept 6-0, 6-0, while Lindsay Rauenhorst lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
On the doubles courts, the No. 1 pair of Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil and the No. 3 pair of Gabbie Temple and Allison Norton were both swept 6-0, 6-0, while the No. 2 team of Olivia Bolster and Amairani Rosas lost 6-0, 6-1.
Even if it didn't show up in the final scores, Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said he noticed an uptick in the competitiveness and level of play from his team compared to the regular-season matchup between the two squads.
"The Faribault team gave a great effort today, but the skill and talent level of the Mayo team was too much to overcome," Anderson said. "It was good to see the improvement that the Faribault players have made throughout the season and that was reflected in today’s matches."
The season still isn't over for the Falcons, though, with the Section 1AA individual tournament starting Thursday, Oct. 14. Faribault's players are grouped into Subsection A, which starts its matches at 9 a.m. at the Rochester Athletic Club.