When many athletes start seasons, a smattering of dates might be circled on the schedule.
A big matchup against a conference rival, senior night or section competitions, which arrive this week for the Faribault gymnastics and dance teams.
For the Faribault Emeralds, that offers dual opportunities. First, a chance to build off the program's tradition of excellence by qualifying for a 26th consecutive state championships. Second, it offers a chance at redemption for last month's third-place finish at the Big 9 Conference championships.
The Big 9 runner-up — Rochester Century — competes in Section 1AAA and will be at Bloomington Kennedy High School on Saturday night. Austin, which won this year's Big 9 title, will be on the floor Saturday in Winona alongside Faribault.
To qualify for state in either jazz or high kick, a team needs to finish in the top three of that particular discipline. In addition to Faribault and Austin, other teams likely in contention for one of those top-three finishing positions include Simley and South St. Paul.
Unlike at the conference meet — where a team's ranking total from high kick and jazz are combined to determine a champion — the section high kick and jazz routines are judged and weighted entirely separately from one another. It's theoretically possible a team wins the high kick to qualify for state while finishing last in jazz.
That's not how Faribault typically operates, however. Last year, the Emeralds won the high kick and finished second in jazz. The two years prior to that, they swept first-place finishes in both routines.
When comparing Faribault to Austin from the Big 9 results, the Emeralds were ranked one spot higher than Austin in jazz and one spot lower in high kick. In terms of category points from the judges, Faribault beat Austin 406-389 in jazz and fell short only 443-439 in high kick.
And while the final result at the Big 9 championships was disappointing for the Emeralds in the moment, if they can match or slightly improve those scores Saturday, they should be set for another busy weekend at the Class AA state championships.
McDonough aiming for all-around excellence
Faribault senior gymnast Lauren McDonough said one of the largest areas of growth she's enjoyed in her high school career has been how she handled the big moment.
She said that after the Faribault Invite in January, but it might as well have applied to her performance in last weekend's Big 9 Conference championships or preparation for Thursday's Section 2A championships in St. James.
McDonough claimed second in the Big 9 all-around competition with a score of 35.900. After the Faribault Invite, she said her target score was 36.000 with the hopes that was enough to push her into the Class A state all-around competition.
Entering Thursday's section meet, it appears that prognostication was spot on.
McDonough was narrowly beat Saturday by Mankato West's Jenna Sikel, who won the Big 9 title with a 36.075. She and her teammate McKenna Schreiber (35.850) will be in attendance Thursday night, in addition to gymnasts from Blue Earth Area, Martin County Area, New Ulm, St. James, St. Peter and Waseca.
With the top three all-around finishers qualifying for state, Sikel and Schreiber present the stiffest competition for McDonough. According to scores posted on scoreflippers.com, Sikel has averaged an all-around score of 36.347, while Schreiber is close behind with a 36.009. Those are the top two all-around averages in the section.
New Ulm's Kayla Goblirsch has the third-highest average (35.986), followed by McDonough (34.875) and Mankato West's Zoey Hermel (34.667).
Even if McDonough doesn't qualify for state in the all-around, she's still in a good spot to secure a spot in the floor exercise or balance beam. To qualify for an event individually, a gymnast has to post one of the three highest scores on an event not counting the scores from the three athletes that qualified for the all around. So, theoretically, a gymnast could finish sixth in an event and qualify for state.
Her floor exercise average of 9.457 ranks just behind Hermel (9.525) for the top average in the section. The same is true on balance beam, where her average of 8.8321 is second-highest behind Goblirsch (8.986).