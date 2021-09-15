A well-rounded defensive effort helped the Class AA No. 8 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team storm back and beat Hayfield (4-4) in five sets Tuesday night on the road. The set scores were 15-25, 25-16, 18-25, 26-24, 15-9.
Rylee Pelant notched a team-high 17 digs, but she received plenty of additional defensive cover from Josie Volkmann's 16 dogs, Claire Bohlen's 14 digs and Jordan Green's 12 digs.
Bohlen and Riley Sammon also both tallied a solo block, while Sammon notched three block assists, Grace Peterson picked up two block assists and Jessica Hilpipre finished with one block assist.
Hilpipre also led the Buccaneers (2-3) with 35 assists, with Alex Huess leading the team in kills with 22 and Sammon adding 12 kills.
WEM combined for 10 aces, with Bohlen's three leading the way. Volkmann and Green each placed a pair of aces, while Hilpipre, Pelant and Huess all finished with once ace.
WEM returns home Thursday night to play Randolph (2-0).