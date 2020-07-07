Morristown got a big day from Matt Saemrow on the mound and one from Tate Harmon at the plate Sunday in an 11-1, seven-inning victory over Janesville in Janesville.
Saemrow threw a complete game four-hitter, struck out six and walked one. He also drove in a pair of runs.
Harmon hit a bases-loaded double in the sixth inning to make it 10-1 and Saemrow’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh ended the game.
Landon Harmon went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice. Bradley Van Deinse had two hits, scored three times and Ben Lamont scored twice.
The Morries (1-1) got two runs in the first inning. Lamont scored on an error and a Tate Harmon single made it 2-0.
Morristown extended the lead to 6-0 with a four-run third inning. Van Deinse led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, he later scored on a wild pitch after advancing on an error. Tate Harmon reached on an infield hit and Doug Harmon singled to score Landon Harmon, who doubled earlier.
Chad Guse came on in relief of Jays’ starter Carter Fogel with the bases loaded and walked Brent Lamont to bring in another run.
The Morries added a run in the fourth after starting the inning with three straight singles. Van Deinse scored on a single from Saemrow.
Janesville got a run back in the bottom of the fourth when Marshall Miller hit a lead-off single and Scott Kaminski followed with a base hit. Miller scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 7-1.
Morristown tacked on three more runs in the sixth off Tate Harmon’s bases-loaded double.
The Jays made six errors in the game and their pitchers combined for nine walks.
The Morries play Lake Crystal Wednesday in Morristown while the Jays face Minnesota Lake Sunday in Janesville.