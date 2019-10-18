Playoff games are different. Ask anyone involved in sports and they will agree.
There’s a sense of urgency in the air. All the preparation has been done. The game plan has been implemented. At this time in the season, everyone should know their assignments. Inside the classroom, the football players don their jerseys with a little more pride than a regular game day. The volleyball players run out to the court with an extra spring in their step. The swim and dive team is daydreaming about water in the middle of a lecture. The cross country team is tempted to run laps around the school halls, which seems like punishment for the typical teenager and makes what they do more impressive than people realize.
Here in Minnesota, everyone makes the playoffs. As a result, teams can wipe out a terrible regular season with a win or two in the postseason. It’s what makes the playoffs special in this state and allows teams to change the narrative of their season in just a two-hour span.
It also provides an opportunity for teams to recover from injuries in the middle of the season. In other states, injuries might eliminate a team’s chances of making the playoffs. Here, if a game-changing player is able to return from injury just in time for the playoffs, it allows teams the opportunity to go to war with a healthy and full roster, maximizing every ounce of talent.
When playoffs kick off in Faribault and the surrounding areas, keep the athletes in mind. They’ve worked all year for this moment. While they won’t all walk away with victories, the hope is that they can end their seasons satisfied with their effort and performance on the playing field.
A 2019 North Dakota State grad, I really never had to worry about the season (talking football here) ending prematurely. Yeah that's cocky. It's true. They are spoiled up there.
But that's not always the cases. So, given a few teams' season will end soon, be rooting for them to walk away with their heads held high. That's the only way to go out.
I'm Dan Slaubaugh and this is your Slaubaugh Scoop.
Thanks for reading. Have a wonderful weekend.