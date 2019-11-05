With the season about to start, the Faribault girls hockey team buckled down at Monday’s practice.
They scrimmaged Saturday with three other teams, including the Waseca Bluejays, a team they’ll meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Faribault Ice Arena.
The Falcons, who went 19-7 in 2018-19, may feel as if they’ve got something to prove this season after coming just shy of a state tournament appearance in February. While they finished second in the Big 9 Conference and in their section, they were beaten 7-1 Feb. 14 by No. 8-seeded Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota in the section championship game.
With only three seniors on last year’s team, the Falcons look strong, particularly since their three top scorers during the 2018-19 regular season are all back for the 2019-20 campaign. Goalie Mikayla Bohner, who finished last season with a .901 save percentage, is also be a senior.
But while the Falcons are no longer operating under the tutelage of former coach Ali Miller, who went 75-51-3 overall in her five years at FHS, they’re now calling Mike Dietsch — a Faribault native with over 30 years of coaching experience — coach
Dietsch was an assistant coach with the NHL’s Minnesota North Stars from 1989-93. Dietsch then coached at Shattuck-St. Mary’s from 1992-2013 where he won national championships in 1999 and 2001 coaching at the under-15 and under-17 levels.
Faribault opens its season at 7 p.m. Thursday versus Albert Lea at the Faribault Ice Arena.